Cheering for Sinner? U.S. President surprises with reaction to Alcaraz’s triumph
A curious reaction.
Tennis news Today, 02:14Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in the US Open final to claim yet another major title. But a lighthearted moment followed the match.
Details: During the Spaniard’s victory celebration, TV cameras caught U.S. President Donald Trump, whose reaction left fans puzzled. He appeared visibly disappointed by Alcaraz’s win.
We also reported that the US Open not only crowned a new champion but also brought a shift at the top of men’s tennis rankings. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz climbed to world number one, overtaking his direct rival Jannik Sinner.
Reminder: The 22-year-old Spaniard now boasts six Grand Slam titles. He has only missed out on the Australian Open, while winning each of the other three tournaments twice.