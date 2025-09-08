Cheering for Sinner? U.S. President surprises with reaction to Alcaraz’s triumph

A curious reaction.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in the US Open final to claim yet another major title. But a lighthearted moment followed the match.

Details: During the Spaniard’s victory celebration, TV cameras caught U.S. President Donald Trump, whose reaction left fans puzzled. He appeared visibly disappointed by Alcaraz’s win.

☠️ Look at US President Trump’s reaction to the Alcaraz victory at the US Open pic.twitter.com/euaM5YpSbH — Olly Tennis 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 7, 2025

We also reported that the US Open not only crowned a new champion but also brought a shift at the top of men’s tennis rankings. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz climbed to world number one, overtaking his direct rival Jannik Sinner.

Reminder: The 22-year-old Spaniard now boasts six Grand Slam titles. He has only missed out on the Australian Open, while winning each of the other three tournaments twice.