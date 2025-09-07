Alcaraz wins the US Open and becomes world number one!

The US Open has crowned its champion, with a highly anticipated final featuring global tennis leaders Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. There was no clear favorite heading into the match, and rightly so—both players were in top form.

Carlos Alcaraz wins the opening set 6-2 off Sinner! pic.twitter.com/Oa6EP5xd71 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2025

The stakes were sky-high: not only was the prestigious American Slam title up for grabs (which would be a second for either), but also the coveted world number one ranking. The hype surrounding the showdown was immense, with tickets nearly impossible to snag—even for celebrities. However, the expected nail-biting battle didn’t quite materialize, as each set was shorter than many had predicted. In the end, the score read 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Carlitos clinched his sixth career Slam and ascended to the top of the rankings, dethroning Sinner. The Spaniard has now claimed his seventh tournament victory of the year. Remarkably, Alcaraz dropped only one set throughout the tournament—and it came in the final. Their head-to-head now stands at 11-5 in favor of the Spaniard.