Diego Simeone has extended his contract with Atlético

Football news Today, 13:56
Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone has extended his contract with the club, as announced on the official website.

The Argentine coach has signed a new agreement that will be in effect until June 30, 2027. Simeone has been leading the Madrid-based club since 2011.

Under his guidance, the team has won two La Liga titles in 2014 and 2021, the Copa del Rey in 2013, and the Spanish Super Cup in 2014. Additionally, Atletico claimed two UEFA Europa League titles in 2012 and 2018, and two UEFA Super Cups. The team reached the UEFA Champions League final twice in 2014 and 2016.

Under Simeone's leadership, Atletico has played 642 matches, a record for the club. Moreover, he has coached the same team in La Liga for the most consecutive seasons.

In the 642 matches under the Argentine, Atletico achieved 380 victories, drew 145 times, and suffered 117 defeats.

