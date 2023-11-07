RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Dembele reveals details of his departure from Barcelona

Dembele reveals details of his departure from Barcelona

Football news Today, 02:29
Dembele reveals details of his departure from Barcelona

Forward of the French national team and PSG Ousmane Dembele revealed the details of his transfer from Barcelona to the French club.

According to the star football player, PSG showed interest in him even during his performances for Borussia Dortmund.

“However, at that time my main goal was to move to Barcelona. Contacts with PSG were established in 2019 and continued this year. The club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, immediately showed that I was really welcome in the team and “I generally liked the PSG project,” he said.

The Frenchman also added that he wanted to continue playing for Barcelona, but PSG representatives were able to convince him to change his decision.

“My transfer was not related to the desire to leave Barcelona, but rather to join PSG,” he concluded.

Let us remember that last summer Ousmane Dembele moved to PSG from Barcelona for 50 million euros.

Last season for the Catalan club, he played 35 matches in different tournaments, in which he recorded eight goals and nine assists.

