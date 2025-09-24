Defeat off the pitch! Cole Palmer loses court battle against French winery

It all came down to the brand name.

Last year, Chelsea’s attacking midfielder Cole Palmer made a bid to trademark his signature "icy" celebration, but it ended in disappointment.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, the 23-year-old Englishman ultimately failed to secure the rights to the trademark named after his “icy celebration.”

The wine estate Chateau Palmer, based in the Margaux region of Bordeaux, argued that registering the name "Cold Palmer" would threaten their brand’s image.

The dispute ultimately landed in court, where both sides presented their cases. However, the court sided with the winemakers, prohibiting the footballer from registering the trademark in his own name.

