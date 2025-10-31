Debut Delayed: Paul Pogba Suffers Ankle Injury

More misfortune for the midfielder.

Paul Pogba signed with Monaco in the summer of 2025 but has yet to make his debut as he works his way back after suspension. His long-awaited return to the pitch was close — but has now been postponed once again.

Details: According to RMC Sport, Pogba sustained an ankle injury during Monaco’s latest training session. As a result, he is unlikely to feature for the club in the near future.

Earlier reports indicated that Pogba had also suffered a right thigh injury, which had already delayed his comeback.

In February 2024, Pogba was handed a four-year ban after testing positive for elevated testosterone levels. However, in October this year, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced the suspension to 18 months.

