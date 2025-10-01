Deal agreed: De Jong set to sign new Barcelona contract

The leader stays at Barça.

Frenkie de Jong has become a true leader for Barcelona, often wearing the captain’s armband, and he is ready to remain at the club.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, the Dutch midfielder and Barcelona have reached an agreement. Both sides found common ground, and De Jong will sign a new contract running until 2029. The official announcement is expected to be made next season.

Recently, it was reported that Barcelona were making major efforts to keep Frenkie de Jong, with sporting director Deco admitting that those efforts are paying off.

Incidentally, Barcelona’s young star had planned to throw a party following the Ballon d’Or ceremony, regardless of the voting outcome. However, Barça head coach Hansi Flick cancelled the event.

Reminder: PSG supporters have spread across the city, scattered all over Barcelona, with some shouting and directing insults at the Catalan club.