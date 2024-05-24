RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news De Rossi intends to stay at Roma. The parties have settled all the nuances

De Rossi intends to stay at Roma. The parties have settled all the nuances

Football news Today, 08:42
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
De Rossi intends to stay at Roma. The parties have settled all the nuances De Rossi intends to stay at Roma. The parties have settled all the nuances

Daniele De Rossi took charge of Roma in mid-January, having bailed the Wolves out after Jose Mourinho's resignation, and the specialist has managed to convince the Roma bosses of his professional suitability.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Roma and De Rossi have agreed to extend their co-operation. The current contract of the coach expires on 30 June 2024, but the parties have decided to sign a new agreement that will bind the specialist with the club until June 2027. Other terms of the deal insider does not disclose.

De Rossi led Roma in 25 matches, of which he lost only five. In 14 matches, he won, and six more reduced to a draw. The 40-year-old also led the Roman team to the semi-finals of the Europa League, where only sensational Bayer with a score of 4:2 on aggregate of two matches managed to defeat the Romans.

In Serie A, Roma are in sixth place and, with a round to go, have a theoretical chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

Related teams and leagues
Roma Serie A Italy
Popular news
BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach Football news Today, 08:04 BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach
The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed Football news Today, 04:55 The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed
BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach Football news Today, 04:27 BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 17:03 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
A West Ham player is suspected of involvement in betting activities Football news Yesterday, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
The sixth-place team in Serie A may secure a spot in the UCL. What is required for this to happen? Football news Yesterday, 02:37 The sixth-place team in Serie A may secure a spot in the UCL. What is required for this to happen?
More news
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 09:37 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 09:29 Here we go. Barcelona has decided on a new head coach Football news Today, 09:26 Manchester City are ready to let Ederson go and have already found a replacement for him Football news Today, 08:52 Real Madrid's key player to miss Champions League final Football news Today, 08:42 De Rossi intends to stay at Roma. The parties have settled all the nuances Football news Today, 08:04 BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach Football news Today, 08:03 Alonso has voiced a decision on his future in charge at Bayer Football news Today, 07:29 English Premier League clubs are interested in one of Girona's leaders Football news Today, 07:20 Brighton and Chelsea coach contender has expressed his desire to work in another Premier League club Football news Today, 06:51 He is simply unrecognisable now! Salah shocked with his new look
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football Today Venice vs Palermo prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football Today Rogaska vs Gorica prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football Today Tulsa vs Oakland Roots prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Hockey 25 may 2024 Sweden vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Moroka Swallows vs Royal AM prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Chippa United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football 25 may 2024 Cape Town Spurs vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024