De Rossi intends to stay at Roma. The parties have settled all the nuances

Daniele De Rossi took charge of Roma in mid-January, having bailed the Wolves out after Jose Mourinho's resignation, and the specialist has managed to convince the Roma bosses of his professional suitability.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Roma and De Rossi have agreed to extend their co-operation. The current contract of the coach expires on 30 June 2024, but the parties have decided to sign a new agreement that will bind the specialist with the club until June 2027. Other terms of the deal insider does not disclose.

De Rossi led Roma in 25 matches, of which he lost only five. In 14 matches, he won, and six more reduced to a draw. The 40-year-old also led the Roman team to the semi-finals of the Europa League, where only sensational Bayer with a score of 4:2 on aggregate of two matches managed to defeat the Romans.

In Serie A, Roma are in sixth place and, with a round to go, have a theoretical chance of qualifying for the Champions League.