David de Gea may move to Saudi Arabia

David de Gea may move to Saudi Arabia

Several clubs from Saudi Arabia are showing interest in former Spanish national team goalkeeper David De Gea, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, representatives of Saudi Arabian clubs have already held preliminary talks with the goalkeeper's agent. Currently, the Spanish player is a free agent, which means he can join a new club without a transfer fee.

Previously, the 32-year-old David De Gea played for "Manchester United," where he was part of the team since 2011. He moved to the English club from Atletico Madrid for a transfer fee of 25 million euros. He has played a total of 545 matches for Manchester United in all competitions, conceding 590 goals. In 190 matches, he kept a clean sheet. De Gea won the English Premier League in the 2012/2013 season, the FA Cup in the 2015/2016 season, the English League Cup in the 2016/2017 and 2022/2023 seasons, and the FA Community Shield three times in 2011, 2013, and 2016. He also won the UEFA Europa League in the 2016/2017 season.

From 2014 to 2020, De Gea represented the Spanish national team. He played 45 matches for Spain and conceded 36 goals.

