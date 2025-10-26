David Alaba could end up in MLS. The clubs interested in him have been revealed

The Austrian won't stay in Madrid

Real Madrid defender David Alaba could soon be on the move.

Details: According to Fichajes, Charlotte and New York City are showing interest in the Austrian defender and have already taken the first steps in negotiations.

Alaba's contract with the Madrid side runs until the summer of 2026, so as early as this winter, the player will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club.

This season, the Austrian has made just four appearances for the Madrid club across all competitions.

