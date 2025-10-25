ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 27, 2025

Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 27, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors prediction Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Barracas Central Barracas Central
Liga Profesional Argentina (Round 12) 27 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
Argentina,
Boca Juniors Boca Juniors
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Monday at 20:00 CET, as part of the 14th round of the Argentine Championship, Barracas Central will host Boca Juniors on their home turf. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

Barracas Central is a team that has managed to stay in Argentina’s top flight for several seasons, focusing on stability. In the 2025/26 Apertura, they sit seventh in the opening phase table: 18 points from 12 games, which is a solid return for a club of their stature. Under coach Rubén Insúa, the squad is built around a compact setup, emphasizing defensive organization and capitalizing on chances in transition. The hosts approach this fixture with a certain confidence, especially with home advantage and the backing of their fans.

Boca Juniors, meanwhile, are one of Argentina’s football giants, steeped in tradition and ambition. However, the team is struggling in the league this season, currently occupying tenth place with 17 points. Boca’s style is based on ball control, attacking versatility, and leveraging the individual quality and experience of their key players to decide matches. Yet, in their last five outings, Boca have managed just one win—a 5-0 thrashing of Newell’s Old Boys.

Probable lineups

Barracas Central: Marchesín, Barinaga, Di Lollo, Costa, Blanco, Aguirre, Battaglia, Paredes, Palacios, Jiménez, Merentiel
Boca Juniors: Ledesma, Barrios, Jappert, Rak, Demartini, Porra, Milok, Tapia, Candia, Ruiz, Bruera

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Boca have won four of the last five meetings, with one draw
  • Barracas have drawn four of their last five matches
  • Boca Juniors have recorded only one win in their last five games

Prediction

I expect a low-scoring affair in this one. Both teams are not in their best form and that is unlikely to change in this head-to-head. My prediction: both teams to score – NO at 1.55

