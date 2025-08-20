Daily grind. Rashford shares training photos after making his Barcelona debut

Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford is pressing on with training as the newly launched season gathers pace. The striker posted fresh snapshots from a training session at the club's base on his Instagram story.

Rashford shared several images working with the ball during drills, showing just how intense and energetic preparations for the next fixtures have become.

It’s worth noting that the Englishman has already made his debut for his new side, coming off the bench in Barcelona’s La Liga opener against Mallorca on August 16. The Catalans cruised to a commanding 3-0 victory, though Rashford is still looking to open his account for goals or assists.

To recall, Marcus made the switch to Barcelona from Manchester United on a one-year loan deal. After this period, the Catalan club will have the option to buy the forward outright for €30 million.

Up next, Barcelona will take on Levante in their next La Liga clash on August 23.