A bit of free time. Lamine Yamal shares a new photo from his yacht vacation

Enjoying the sun and the sea
Lifestyle Today, 04:35
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lamin Yamal on vacation in Brazil Photo: https://www.instagram.com/lamineyamal / Author unknown

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is taking some time off after his first appearance of the new season. The footballer posted a new personal photo from his seaside getaway on his Instagram page.

Lamine shared a shot where he's seen shirtless, relaxing on a yacht and soaking up the sun during a day out on the water. The Spaniard flaunts his impressive physique, with sculpted abs and defined muscles on full display.

Yamal maintains his top form with disciplined, regular solo sessions in the gym. He trains in his home gym, showcasing his commitment and professionalism.

As a reminder, last weekend Barcelona kicked off their La Liga campaign with an away match against Mallorca. The Catalans delivered a convincing 3-0 victory, with Yamal emerging as the standout star—netting a goal and providing an assist.

Looking ahead, Barcelona will play another away fixture in the second round, this time against Levante. That match is scheduled for August 23.

