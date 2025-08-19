RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Raphinha comments on possible Ballon d'Or triumph

Raphinha comments on possible Ballon d'Or triumph

What does the footballer think?
Football news Today, 13:22
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Raphinha comments on possible Ballon d'Or triumph Getty Images

The 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony is just around the corner, and one of the main contenders for the coveted trophy has spoken out about his chances.

Details: We're talking about Barcelona winger Raphinha. According to him, being nominated already feels like a victory.

Quote: "Being nominated for the Ballon d'Or is already my victory. Considering everything I've been through in my career, my goal is to be better than I was yesterday. So, if I make it to the ceremony, it will be a huge honor and a win for me," Raphinha stated.

By the way, on August 7, the nominees for the individual awards from L'Équipe magazine were announced. The main one, of course, is the award for the best footballer of the 2024–2025 season.

Reminder: Journalists from around the world will vote for football’s most prestigious individual prize, with the results—and the name of the winner—set to be revealed on September 22 at the Paris ceremony.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Marcus Rashford and his girlfriend on a date in a restaurant Lifestyle Today, 09:36 Rashford spotted with girlfriend for the first time since rekindling their relationship
Marcus Rashford in a friendly against Como Lifestyle Today, 07:50 Marcus Rashford talks about his adaptation in Barcelona after transfer from England
Lamin Yamal in a friendly match against Como Lifestyle Today, 03:39 Individual training. Lamine Yamal shows off his home gym workout
Barcelona expects to receive documents for Camp Nou use soon Football news Yesterday, 13:05 Barcelona expects to receive documents for Camp Nou use soon
Lamin Yamal celebrates his goal against Mallorca Lifestyle Yesterday, 07:53 Lamine Yamal shares personal photo with treats after his goal against Mallorca
Marcus Rashford in La Liga match against Mallorca Football news Yesterday, 07:13 Marcus Rashford comments on his Barcelona debut in La Liga
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores