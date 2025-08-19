Raphinha comments on possible Ballon d'Or triumph

The 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony is just around the corner, and one of the main contenders for the coveted trophy has spoken out about his chances.

Details: We're talking about Barcelona winger Raphinha. According to him, being nominated already feels like a victory.

Quote: "Being nominated for the Ballon d'Or is already my victory. Considering everything I've been through in my career, my goal is to be better than I was yesterday. So, if I make it to the ceremony, it will be a huge honor and a win for me," Raphinha stated.

By the way, on August 7, the nominees for the individual awards from L'Équipe magazine were announced. The main one, of course, is the award for the best footballer of the 2024–2025 season.

Reminder: Journalists from around the world will vote for football’s most prestigious individual prize, with the results—and the name of the winner—set to be revealed on September 22 at the Paris ceremony.