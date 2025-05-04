Cyriel Dessers' Price Tag Under the Spotlight as Rangers Fail to Beat Celtic

Cyriel Dessers struck his 25th goal of the season in Sunday’s heated Old Firm derby, but it wasn’t enough to lift Rangers as they were held 1-1 by Celtic, extending their winless run to five matches.

The Nigerian forward found the net just before half-time after a slick combination with Mohamed Diomande and Vaclav Cerny. But Celtic hit back through Adam Idah in the second half to seal a draw that leaves Rangers trailing far behind their rivals in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Dessers Delivers, Critics Remain

Despite his impressive goal tally, Dessers continues to face criticism due to his £5 million price tag. Speaking post-match, he said: “To score in an Old Firm at Ibrox is unbelievable. We’re a bit disappointed—we gave everything, but we’ve dropped too many points outside the big games.”

Pundits Defend, But Pressure Mounts

BBC pundit Steven Naismith offered some defence: “He’s scored 25 goals, but he’s not a natural finisher. That price tag brings extra scrutiny, especially when Rangers drop points.”

With questions hanging over the club’s managerial future, Dessers’ role next season is unclear—but his numbers suggest he could still be key with the right support.