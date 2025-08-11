Crystal Palace owner comments on potential Guehi departure

For quite some time now, Crystal Palace have managed to fend off advances from other clubs targeting defender Marc Guehi. However, Eagles chairman Steve Parish has admitted that this can't go on forever.

Details: Parish, whose club was officially excluded from the Europa League today, revealed that Guehi could have left as early as last summer. Back then, Joachim Andersen departed the squad, and the club simply couldn't afford to lose two key defenders in one window.