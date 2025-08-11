RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Crystal Palace owner comments on potential Guehi departure

Crystal Palace owner comments on potential Guehi departure

Keeping him forever is impossible.
Football news Today, 10:40
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Crystal Palace owner comments on potential Guehi departure Getty Images

For quite some time now, Crystal Palace have managed to fend off advances from other clubs targeting defender Marc Guehi. However, Eagles chairman Steve Parish has admitted that this can't go on forever.

Details: Parish, whose club was officially excluded from the Europa League today, revealed that Guehi could have left as early as last summer. Back then, Joachim Andersen departed the squad, and the club simply couldn't afford to lose two key defenders in one window.

Quote: "We would have had to sell. When players of this caliber leave on a free, that's a problem. Last summer there was an offer, but that was when Andersen moved to Fulham, and we couldn't afford to lose both defenders. There was another offer in January, but the situation was complicated and the player had his own view. Either a new agreement must be reached, or a decision made.

Clubs trade players. If you don't think about the future, you can keep putting things off. We're a great team, and if we had four more players, I don't know what heights we could reach. But it's not that simple: this year there are a lot of expenses, since we're still paying transfer fees for those already with us. We'll do everything we can."

Related teams and leagues
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores