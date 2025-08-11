Crystal Palace owner comments on potential Guehi departure
For quite some time now, Crystal Palace have managed to fend off advances from other clubs targeting defender Marc Guehi. However, Eagles chairman Steve Parish has admitted that this can't go on forever.
Details: Parish, whose club was officially excluded from the Europa League today, revealed that Guehi could have left as early as last summer. Back then, Joachim Andersen departed the squad, and the club simply couldn't afford to lose two key defenders in one window.
Quote: "We would have had to sell. When players of this caliber leave on a free, that's a problem. Last summer there was an offer, but that was when Andersen moved to Fulham, and we couldn't afford to lose both defenders. There was another offer in January, but the situation was complicated and the player had his own view. Either a new agreement must be reached, or a decision made.
Clubs trade players. If you don't think about the future, you can keep putting things off. We're a great team, and if we had four more players, I don't know what heights we could reach. But it's not that simple: this year there are a lot of expenses, since we're still paying transfer fees for those already with us. We'll do everything we can."