Croatia lost in Wales, Poland couldn't overcome Moldova, and are the other results

On October 15, the matches of the 8th round of Euro 2024 qualification took place.

In Group E, Poland hosted the Moldovan national team. The hosts were only satisfied with a victory. However, the first half ended with a score of 0-1 in favor of the guests. Early in the second half, Sviderki leveled the score, and the Moldovans managed to secure a draw.

In the match of Group I, a home game against Andorra for the Romanian national team predictably turned out to be an easy walk. The hosts scored four unanswered goals, and the outcome of the match was decided in the first half.

The most interesting events unfolded in Group D. Here, Turkey hosted the Latvian national team. In the middle of the second half, Leicester forward Yunus Akgün scored a goal, and at the end of the match, Tosun and Aktürkoğlu set the final score on the scoreboard.

In another match in this group, Wales hosted Croatia in Cardiff. The hosts scored twice at the start of the second half, with Wilson scoring a brace. Croatia responded with a precise strike by Pašalić but still ended up losing.

Euro 2024 Qualification

Group E

Poland - Moldova - 1:1

Goals: 0:1 - Nicolaescu 26, 1:1 - Sviderki.

Group I

Romania - Andorra - 4:0

Goals: 1:0 - Stanchu 23, 2:0 - Hagi 28, 3:0 - Marin 44 (penalty), 4:0 - Coman 50.

Group D

Turkey - Latvia - 4:0

Goals: 1:0 - Akgün 58, 2:0 - Tosun 83, 3:0 - Aktürkoğlu 87, 4:0 - Tosun 90+3.

Wales - Croatia - 2:1

Goals: 1:0 - Wilson 47, 2:0 - Wilson 60, 2:1 - Pašalić 75.

Standings provided by Sofascore

