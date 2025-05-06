Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning fiancée dazzles in a brilliant outfit at the 2025 Met Gala

Cristiano Ronaldo's beloved, Georgina Rodriguez, cemented her status as a true fashion icon by gracing the most anticipated event in the world of haute couture—the annual Met Gala. The model made a show-stopping appearance at the star-studded gathering, proudly sharing the moment on her Instagram page.

Georgina posted a glamorous shot from the ceremony's red carpet, where she shined in a long black gown with a daring neckline, perfectly showcasing her elegant, long legs.

Rodriguez arrived at the gala accompanied by Guram Gvasalia, the creative director of Vetements, renowned for his bold and experimental take on street fashion.

Notably, this was Georgina's debut appearance at the Met Gala.

It’s worth mentioning that she has previously been spotted at other major fashion events. Earlier this year, she lit up Paris Fashion Week with her presence.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not join his fiancée at the gala, as he is currently preparing for Al-Nassr’s upcoming fixtures in the Saudi Pro League. Tomorrow, his team faces a crucial showdown against league leaders Al-Ittihad—a victory would narrow Al-Nassr’s gap to the top of the table.