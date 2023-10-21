Cristiano Ronaldo's son will play for the U-15 team

RU RU NG NG
Previously, we reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's son had signed a contract with Al-Nassr, and at that time, it was in reference to the U-13 team. However, it has now been revealed that he will be participating in the U-15 team.

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, despite being just 13 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. will compete with the U-15 team. He has also been assigned the number seven jersey. The son of the legendary Portuguese player will commence training with the team this week.

It was also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has asked his father to delay his retirement so that his son can have the opportunity to play alongside him in the senior team.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a move to Al-Nassr from Manchester United as a free agent during the last winter transfer window. According to Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo turned down an offer from Sporting Kansas City to join Al-Nassr. After his transfer to the Arabian club, the Portuguese star secured the highest football salary in history, earning €200 million annually, which includes a guaranteed football salary of €90 million, in addition to commercial and sponsorship agreements that elevated his total annual income to €200 million.

