RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Cristiano Ronaldo's son has signed a contract with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's son has signed a contract with Al-Nassr

Football news Today, 13:16
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has signed a contract with Al-Nassr Photo: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

Cristiano Ronaldo's son has signed a contract with Al-Nassr U13 team, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The deal has been signed, and Cristiano's son will start training with the team in a few days. He will be wearing the number seven jersey. Cristiano Ronaldo had previously mentioned that his son had asked him to hold off on retiring because he wanted to play alongside his father.

Recall that on December 30, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a 2.5-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, making him the highest-paid footballer in history with a yearly salary of 200 million euros, which included a guaranteed football salary of 90 million euros per year, along with commercial and sponsorship deals that brought his total annual earnings to 200 million euros.

Additionally, he received a signing bonus of 100 million euros. According to Romano, Ronaldo rejected an offer to move to Sporting Kansas City and chose to join Al-Nassr.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Nassr
Popular news
Moneyball. How much does Cristiano Ronaldo earn? Football news Today, 13:52 Moneyball. How much does Cristiano Ronaldo earn?
Casemiro will miss the next Premier League match Football news Today, 12:47 Casemiro will miss the next Premier League match
Chelsea and Liverpool could enter the race for Mbappe Football news Today, 12:21 Chelsea and Liverpool could enter the race for Mbappe
UEFA has confirmed the postponement of matches involving Israeli teams Football news Today, 11:48 UEFA has confirmed the postponement of matches involving Israeli teams
The salary of Lionel Messi in MLS is known Football news Today, 11:15 The salary of Lionel Messi in MLS is known
Borussia Dortmund will attempt to buy back Sancho Football news Today, 10:41 Borussia Dortmund will attempt to buy back Sancho
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:52 Moneyball. How much does Cristiano Ronaldo earn? Football news Today, 13:16 Cristiano Ronaldo's son has signed a contract with Al-Nassr Football news Today, 12:47 Casemiro will miss the next Premier League match Football news Today, 12:21 Chelsea and Liverpool could enter the race for Mbappe Football news Today, 11:48 UEFA has confirmed the postponement of matches involving Israeli teams Football news Today, 11:15 The salary of Lionel Messi in MLS is known Football news Today, 10:41 Borussia Dortmund will attempt to buy back Sancho Football news Today, 10:10 Milan has lost another goalkeeper ahead of the match against Juventus Football news Today, 09:36 The Belgium - Sweden match will not be completed. The score remains final as recorded Football news Today, 07:58 The Bayern defender supported Palestine. He wasn't at practice today
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rebordosa vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Adelaide vs Central Coast prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Espanyol vs Leganes prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023