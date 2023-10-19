Cristiano Ronaldo's son has signed a contract with Al-Nassr U13 team, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The deal has been signed, and Cristiano's son will start training with the team in a few days. He will be wearing the number seven jersey. Cristiano Ronaldo had previously mentioned that his son had asked him to hold off on retiring because he wanted to play alongside his father.

Recall that on December 30, 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a 2.5-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, making him the highest-paid footballer in history with a yearly salary of 200 million euros, which included a guaranteed football salary of 90 million euros per year, along with commercial and sponsorship deals that brought his total annual earnings to 200 million euros.

Additionally, he received a signing bonus of 100 million euros. According to Romano, Ronaldo rejected an offer to move to Sporting Kansas City and chose to join Al-Nassr.