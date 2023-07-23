RU RU
Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nasr bought the star Brazilian

The press service of Saudi Arabian club "Al-Nassr," which is home to Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, announced on their official website the signing of Brazilian defender Alex Telles from "Manchester United" and the Brazilian national team.

The Saudi club paid a transfer fee of seven million euros for the player. The Brazilian signed a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2025.

Alex Telles, 30, played for "Manchester United" since October 2020 when he transferred from Portuguese club "Porto." The transfer fee was 15 million euros. He played a total of 50 matches for the Manchester-based club in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing eight assists. Previously, the Brazilian played for "Juventude," "Gremio," "Galatasaray," "Inter," and "Sevilla." He won the Portuguese league title twice, the Turkish league title, and also the UEFA Europa League.

Telles has been part of the Brazilian national team since 2019. He has played 12 matches for the Brazilian team, not scoring any goals or providing any assists.

