Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nasr wants to buy Bayern star

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nasr wants to buy Bayern star

Football news Today, 12:55
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nasr wants to buy Bayern star

According to The Athletic, Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays, has expressed interest in the Senegalese forward Sadio Mane, who is currently with Bayern Munich.

The club's sporting director, Goran Vucevic, reportedly held a meeting with the player's representative to discuss a possible transfer during the upcoming summer transfer window.

It was previously reported that Bayern Munich is willing to sell Mane for a transfer fee ranging from 32 to 35 million euros. The decision to part ways with the African forward came after an incident where he allegedly struck his teammate Leroy Sane.

Sadio Mane, who is 31 years old, joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 from Liverpool, with the transfer fee amounting to 32 million euros. Since then, he has appeared in 38 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists. His contract with Bayern is valid until the summer of 2025. Last season, Mane helped Bayern Munich secure the German league title.

For the Senegal national team, Mane has been playing since 2012. He has earned 97 caps for Senegal, scoring 37 goals and providing 21 assists, and has received 12 yellow cards.

