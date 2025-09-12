RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Cristiano Ronaldo stars in a fun video for Binance platform

Cristiano Ronaldo stars in a fun video for Binance platform

Took part in an engaging quiz
Lifestyle Today, 07:58
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Cristiano Ronaldo in Al Nassr kit Photo: https://www.instagram.com/cristiano / Author unknown

Cristiano Ronaldo, the official ambassador for Binance, not only represents the platform but has also personally invested in it. He recently shared a playful video on his Instagram page, filmed in collaboration with the company.

In the video, Ronaldo takes part in an entertaining quiz where he is played various phrases and must guess whether he has ever said them before. Cristiano aced the challenge, answering every question correctly without breaking a sweat.

It's worth noting that the Portuguese star, who extended his contract with Al Nassr at the end of last season, will be back in action this weekend, on September 14, as the Saudi Pro League resumes following the international break. His team is set to face Al-Kholood in their next league fixture.

Al Nassr will also soon kick off their AFC Champions League campaign. On September 17, Ronaldo's side will host Tajikistan's Istiklol in their opening match of the new season. The group also features Iraq's Al-Zawraa and Indian club FC Goa.

Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr Al Nassr Schedule Al Nassr News Al Nassr Transfers
Related Team News
Marc Bernal as part of Barcelona Football news Today, 02:28 The hunt for a wonderkid! Al-Nassr targets Barcelona's Marc Bernal
Official: Aymeric Laporte is an Athletic Bilbao player Football news Yesterday, 15:04 Happy ending! Official: Aymeric Laporte is an Athletic Bilbao player
Emerick Laporte as part of Al-Nassr Football news Yesterday, 12:55 There is progress! FIFA allows Laporte to join Athletic Bilbao
Octavio signing a contract with Al-Qadisiya Football news 10 sep 2025, 01:37 The deal is done! Official: Otávio joins Al-Qadsiah
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates goal for Al Nasr Football news 09 sep 2025, 10:50 Ronaldo congratulates Al-Nassr women's team on Saudi Super Cup victory
Cristiano Ronaldo with Georgina Rodriguez and their children Lifestyle 09 sep 2025, 07:22 Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée showcases their daughters' musical talents
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores