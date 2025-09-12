Cristiano Ronaldo stars in a fun video for Binance platform

Took part in an engaging quiz

Cristiano Ronaldo, the official ambassador for Binance, not only represents the platform but has also personally invested in it. He recently shared a playful video on his Instagram page, filmed in collaboration with the company.

In the video, Ronaldo takes part in an entertaining quiz where he is played various phrases and must guess whether he has ever said them before. Cristiano aced the challenge, answering every question correctly without breaking a sweat.

It's worth noting that the Portuguese star, who extended his contract with Al Nassr at the end of last season, will be back in action this weekend, on September 14, as the Saudi Pro League resumes following the international break. His team is set to face Al-Kholood in their next league fixture.

Al Nassr will also soon kick off their AFC Champions League campaign. On September 17, Ronaldo's side will host Tajikistan's Istiklol in their opening match of the new season. The group also features Iraq's Al-Zawraa and Indian club FC Goa.