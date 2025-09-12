The hunt for a wonderkid! Al-Nassr targets Barcelona's Marc Bernal

Cristiano Ronaldo's club is eager to land the young Spaniard.

Barcelona is hoping to keep hold of the player.

Details: According to Football Espana, Saudi giants Al-Nassr are seriously interested in signing Barcelona's 18-year-old defensive midfielder Marc Bernal.

It is reported that Al-Nassr has already reached out to both the player's representatives and Barcelona, but received a categorical refusal from both sides. The next move from Al-Nassr is planned for 2026, as Bernal could become a free agent then if he fails to sign a new contract with Barcelona.

Marc Bernal is a product of the Catalan football academy. He was called up to the Blaugrana's first team last year and managed to play three matches before being sidelined due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

Bernal was cleared to return to action on August 7, and this week the coaching staff approved his comeback, as he completed preseason training with the first team but did not feature in any matches. Much like with Gavi, Barcelona intends to reintegrate Bernal gradually.

Transfermarkt currently values the player at 5 million euros.

