RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The hunt for a wonderkid! Al-Nassr targets Barcelona's Marc Bernal

The hunt for a wonderkid! Al-Nassr targets Barcelona's Marc Bernal

Cristiano Ronaldo's club is eager to land the young Spaniard.
Football news Today, 02:28
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Marc Bernal as part of Barcelona Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona is hoping to keep hold of the player.

Details: According to Football Espana, Saudi giants Al-Nassr are seriously interested in signing Barcelona's 18-year-old defensive midfielder Marc Bernal.

It is reported that Al-Nassr has already reached out to both the player's representatives and Barcelona, but received a categorical refusal from both sides. The next move from Al-Nassr is planned for 2026, as Bernal could become a free agent then if he fails to sign a new contract with Barcelona.

Marc Bernal is a product of the Catalan football academy. He was called up to the Blaugrana's first team last year and managed to play three matches before being sidelined due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

  • See also: Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht: Will the new coach help the rivals beat Bayer in the Bundesliga?

Bernal was cleared to return to action on August 7, and this week the coaching staff approved his comeback, as he completed preseason training with the first team but did not feature in any matches. Much like with Gavi, Barcelona intends to reintegrate Bernal gradually.

Transfermarkt currently values the player at 5 million euros.

Reminder: "Lamine Yamal's thoughts scare me" - Konrad de la Fuente shares his view on Barcelona's wonderkid star

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Al Nassr Al Nassr Schedule Al Nassr News Al Nassr Transfers
Related Team News
Official: Aymeric Laporte is an Athletic Bilbao player Football news Yesterday, 15:04 Happy ending! Official: Aymeric Laporte is an Athletic Bilbao player
Emerick Laporte as part of Al-Nassr Football news Yesterday, 12:55 There is progress! FIFA allows Laporte to join Athletic Bilbao
Hansi Flick and Thiago Alcántara at Barcelona training Football news Yesterday, 10:44 A new role on the horizon! Official: Thiago Alcántara joins Hansi Flick's coaching staff at Barcelona
Niсki Nicole and Lamin Yamal together Lifestyle Yesterday, 09:53 Is she talking about Yamal? Nicky Nicole admits she's head over heels in love
Fermín Lopez and Gavi Football news Yesterday, 08:13 Tensions rise as Flick steps in to resolve conflict between Fermín and Gavi
“The team is very attacking.” Max Verstappen admits he likes Hansi Flick’s Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 03:25 “The team is very attacking.” Max Verstappen admits he likes Hansi Flick’s Barcelona
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores