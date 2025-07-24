RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle Cristiano Ronaldo shares photos from Lisbon tennis club

Cristiano Ronaldo shares photos from Lisbon tennis club

Adding variety to his leisure time
Lifestyle Today, 04:50
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Cristiano Ronaldo shares photos from Lisbon tennis club Photo: https://www.instagram.com/lisboaracketcentre / Author unknown

Cristiano Ronaldo is making the most of his vacation, keeping it vibrant and full of variety. The football superstar took to Instagram to post fresh snapshots, where he’s seen posing at a tennis club in Lisbon.

In the photos, Ronaldo is pictured on the tennis court—by all appearances, the Portuguese star dropped by for a game of tennis or perhaps padel tennis.

It’s worth noting that the club where Cristiano was relaxing is called the Lisboa Racket Centre. The venue caters to all kinds of racket sports—you can play traditional tennis, squash, padel, or even pickleball. The center is also equipped with facilities for fitness training.

As a reminder, Cristiano Ronaldo recently extended his contract with Al-Nassr and will continue playing in Saudi Arabia for another two years. Notably, according to the terms of his new deal with the Saudi club, Ronaldo will also become a co-owner—receiving a 15% stake in Al-Nassr.

Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr Al Nassr Schedule Al Nassr News Al Nassr Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
FC Astana - : - Zimbru Today, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City Today, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Paide Linnameeskond - : - AIK Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Paide Linnameeskond
-
AIK
-
11:30
Araz PFK - : - Aris Thessaloniki FC Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Araz PFK
-
Aris Thessaloniki FC
-
12:00
Arda Kardzhali - : - HJK Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Arda Kardzhali
-
HJK
-
12:00
St Joseph's - : - Shamrock Rovers Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
St Joseph's
-
Shamrock Rovers
-
12:00
Aris Limassol - : - Puskas FC Academy Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aris Limassol
-
Puskas FC Academy
-
12:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Valur Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Valur
-
12:00
Ararat Armenia - : - Universitatea Cluj Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Ararat Armenia
-
Universitatea Cluj
-
12:00
Pyunik - : - Gyori ETO Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Pyunik
-
Gyori ETO
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:51 Ratcliffe wants to charge Man United fans £4,000 for... the right to buy a season ticket at the new stadium Lifestyle Today, 04:50 Cristiano Ronaldo shares photos from Lisbon tennis club Lifestyle Today, 04:34 The perfect vacation. Vinicius Junior shows how he relaxes in Rio de Janeiro Football news Today, 04:24 Real Madrid has not received a single offer for its players Motorsport News Today, 04:04 Verstappen doesn't rule out extending his Formula 1 stay Football news Today, 03:50 Los Angeles preparing another high-profile transfer. The club ready to battle Saudi teams Football news Today, 03:45 Preparation continues. Salah shares new photos from Liverpool training Football news Today, 03:11 Mamelodi Sundowns unveil new kit with animated twist Football news Today, 03:10 Barcelona comments on the cancellation of the friendly match with Vissel Kobe Football news Today, 02:35 "Better call Saúl": Flamengo unveil Ñíguez in creative fashion
Sport Predictions
Football Today Guinea vs Burkina Faso prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Athletic Escaldes vs Dinamo Tirana prediction, H2H and team facts – 24 July 2025 Football Today Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football Today Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg? Football Today Petrocub vs Sabah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Novi Pazar - Jagiellonia preview, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Football Today Midtjylland vs Hibernian: Can anyone gain the upper hand in the first qualifying match? Football Today Vaduz vs Dungannon Swifts prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 24, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores