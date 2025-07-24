Cristiano Ronaldo shares photos from Lisbon tennis club

Cristiano Ronaldo is making the most of his vacation, keeping it vibrant and full of variety. The football superstar took to Instagram to post fresh snapshots, where he’s seen posing at a tennis club in Lisbon.

In the photos, Ronaldo is pictured on the tennis court—by all appearances, the Portuguese star dropped by for a game of tennis or perhaps padel tennis.

It’s worth noting that the club where Cristiano was relaxing is called the Lisboa Racket Centre. The venue caters to all kinds of racket sports—you can play traditional tennis, squash, padel, or even pickleball. The center is also equipped with facilities for fitness training.

As a reminder, Cristiano Ronaldo recently extended his contract with Al-Nassr and will continue playing in Saudi Arabia for another two years. Notably, according to the terms of his new deal with the Saudi club, Ronaldo will also become a co-owner—receiving a 15% stake in Al-Nassr.