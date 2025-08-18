Cristiano Ronaldo posts cryptic message teasing collaboration with singer Luan Santana

Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to teaming up with fellow celebrities for a variety of projects. This time, the football superstar shared a mysterious video in his Instagram Story.

The Portuguese striker reposted a video from the account of renowned Brazilian singer Luan Santana, where a football can be seen rolling across the floor and coming to a stop beside a guitar. Soon after, Ronaldo’s autograph appears on the ball, while Santana’s signature shows up on the guitar.

The post is captioned “Coming soon” alongside Brazilian and Portuguese flags. It looks like an exciting collaboration is on the horizon between the two. Fans in the comments are busy speculating about what’s in store, with some even guessing that Santana might write a song for Cristiano’s wedding.

It’s worth noting that just recently, Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodriguez posted a photo flaunting her engagement ring, officially confirming that after nine years together, Cristiano has finally proposed.