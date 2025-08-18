Always fired up for work. Ronaldo shares training photos with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is, as always, ready to give his all in preparation for the upcoming matches. The superstar forward took to Instagram to share new snapshots from his latest training session.

Ronaldo posted several photos from Al-Nassr's training camp in Hong Kong. The images show the Portuguese star working hard on the pitch and hitting the gym for specialized drills. The post is aptly captioned: “No shortcuts. Only hard work.”

It's worth noting that the Saudi club is currently in Hong Kong, as tomorrow, August 19, they will contest the Saudi Super Cup semifinal. Al-Nassr is set to face Al-Ittihad, featuring Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema. The other semifinal will see Al-Qadisiyah take on Al-Ahli.

Let's not forget: despite rumors about his departure, Cristiano Ronaldo extended his contract with Al-Nassr for another two years following the end of the previous season.