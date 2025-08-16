RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Transfer news Kingsley Coman officially unveiled as new Al-Nassr player!

Kingsley Coman officially unveiled as new Al-Nassr player!

The Frenchman signs a three-year deal with the Saudi club
Transfer news Today, 01:44
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Kingsley Coman unveiled as Al Nassr player @AlNassrFC_EN / X

Al-Nassr has officially introduced its newest signing!

Details: Al-Nassr, the Saudi Arabian club, has formally presented their latest acquisition—French winger Kingsley Coman. The player joins from Bayern Munich. According to insider sources, the club paid Bayern €36 million for the transfer, while Coman himself will earn €22 million over the course of his three-year contract.

Kingsley Coman played 339 matches for Bayern, scoring 72 goals and providing 71 assists during his time with the club. He captured nine league titles, lifted the German Cup three times, and famously secured the Champions League trophy by netting the winning goal in the 2019/20 final against PSG. Transfermarkt currently values the player at €30 million.

