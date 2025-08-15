The season is about to kick off. Cristiano Ronaldo shares first photos upon arrival in Hong Kong

Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Hong Kong with his team, where they are set to compete in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup. The football icon shared photos on his Instagram page.

Cristiano posted several snapshots of himself, captioned simply with a waving hand emoji and the Hong Kong flag.

Local fans were thrilled at the chance to see their idol up close. That's why crowds gathered outside the Regent Hong Kong hotel in the Tsim Sha Tsui district, where the team is staying.

As a reminder, Al Nassr came to Hong Kong to play for the Saudi Super Cup, scheduled for August 19. Ronaldo's side will face Al-Ittihad in this showdown—a team featuring his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema.

It's also worth noting that just a month ago, the first Cristiano Ronaldo CR7 museum in Asia opened right here in Hong Kong.