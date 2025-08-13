RU RU ES ES FR FR
Cristiano Ronaldo announces the opening of his hair transplant clinic in Rome

Helping to solve hair problems
Today, 07:02
Ileana Sanchez
Cristiano Ronaldo and his hair transplant clinic Insparya Photo: https://www.instagram.com/sigma_bruce / Author unknown

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is making headlines not only for his exploits on the pitch but also for his success in various business ventures. The Portuguese icon is a co-founder of the Insparya Hair Clinic, a renowned hair transplant center, and has just revealed on his Instagram page the launch of a brand new branch.

Ronaldo posted an announcement in his Instagram Stories, stating that his Rome clinic will officially open its doors this August. The footballer personally invited fans and clients to visit the Rome center, with special discounts on offer for the very first customers.

It’s worth noting that Insparya Hair Clinic already operates in several cities across Spain and Portugal, and now the company is expanding into a new country.

As a reminder, Cristiano owns 50% of the company’s shares. Insparya was founded in Portugal in 2009, with the first clinic opening in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

The Portuguese forward is known for investing in a wide range of business projects. Among other ventures, he owns an underwear brand and several other assets.

