An incredible sum. How much is the engagement ring Ronaldo gave Georgina worth?

He spent a fortune
Lifestyle Today, 06:22
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez relax with champagne Photo: https://www.instagram.com/cristiano / Author unknown

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have finally decided to tie the knot after nine years together. Yesterday, Georgina shared a photo of the ring on her Instagram, accompanied by a caption announcing she said “yes.”

Now, the Daily Mail has set out to discover how much the Portuguese superstar paid for the dazzling diamond ring. According to Olivia Landau from The Clear Cut, such a piece could cost several million dollars, depending on its quality.

Jewelry expert Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds claims the diamond adorning the ring could weigh between 15 and 20 carats. Its impressive size is further accentuated by smaller stones surrounding the central diamond. It’s also worth noting that the ring itself is crafted from platinum.

“This is a stunning ring, definitely one of the most impressive we’ve seen in recent years. It seems perfectly suited for one of the world’s most famous football couples,” Taylor commented.

Let’s not forget, the soon-to-be newlyweds are raising five children, two of whom they share together.

