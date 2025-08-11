She said 'yes'! Georgina Rodríguez accepts Ronaldo's proposal

RU RU ES ES FR FR
One less superstar bachelor on the market.
Although Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have been a couple for a long time, they hadn’t officially tied the knot—until now. That’s about to change.

Details: Ronaldo popped the question to his beloved, and she took to social media to announce her acceptance. The happy news was complemented by a photo showcasing a massive diamond engagement ring.

Quote: “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives,” Georgina wrote in her post.

Reminder: Just this March, Ronaldo stated that he would only propose when both he and Georgina felt “that click.” As is well known, Ronaldo and Georgina have been together since 2016. The couple shares two daughters—seven-year-old Alana and two-year-old Bella.

Georgina is also stepmother to Ronaldo’s three other children: 14-year-old Cristiano Jr. and eight-year-old twins Mateo and Eva.

