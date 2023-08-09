Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Al-Nasr to Arab Champions Cup Final

In the semifinal match of the Arab Champions Cup, "Al-Nassr" from Saudi Arabia defeated "Al-Shorta" from Iraq with a score of 1:0 and advanced to the final. The match took place in the city of Abha, Saudi Arabia, at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium.

The only goal of the match was scored in the 75th minute. The author of the goal was Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who accurately converted a penalty kick. Well-known players like Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Talisca, and Sadio Mane also played for the Saudi club.

In the final, "Al-Nassr" will face the winner of the pair "Al-Hilal" (Saudi Arabia) - "Al-Shabab" (Saudi Arabia).

"Al-Shorta" Iraq - "Al-Nassr" Saudi Arabia - 0:1 (0:0, 0:1)

Goal: 0:1 - Ronaldo (75, penalty).

"Al-Shorta": Basil, Yahya, Yunis, Amer, Nafil (Al-Gawashi, 90+1), Farhan, Mumuni, Sabah, Nyang (Al-Mawas, 90+1), Abdul-Zahra (Lucas, 62), Rostam (Youssef, 46).

"Al-Nassr": Al-Akidi, Al-Ghanam, Ladhami (Al-Amri, 76), Madu (Al-Fatil, 90+4), Alex Telles (Conan, 90+4), Al-Haybari, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Talisca (Garib, 79), Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo.