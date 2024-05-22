Cristiano Ronaldo has set another UEFA Euro record. What is it?

Cristiano Ronaldo has set a record in the European Championships by being included in the squad of the Portuguese national team.

As reported by ESPN, this will be the sixth tournament for the forward in his career, establishing a new record. Previously, Ronaldo shared the top spot with the Spaniard Iker Casillas, who played in five European Championships. The first tournament for the Portuguese forward was the Euro 2004 held at home.

By the way, Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer for national teams, with 128 goals.

It's worth noting that the head coach of the Portuguese national team, Roberto Martinez, announced a squad of 26 players who will prepare for Euro 2024. The squad includes two legends of world football, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe. Overall, there are no surprises in Portugal's squad.

At the European Championship, Portugal will face Turkey, Czechia, and Georgia in the group stage. Roberto Martinez's team will play their first match of the tournament on June 18 in Leipzig against Czechia.