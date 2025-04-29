Continues intense training even after championship. Mo Salah shares a personal gym photo

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah doesn't allow himself days off even after clinching the long-awaited Premier League title. The Egyptian posted a snapshot from his latest gym session in his Instagram story.

Read also: Scholes names six transfers Liverpool must make this summer

Salah uploaded his gym photo, noting the workout time as 11:51. He also tagged his Liverpool teammate Dominik Szoboszlai in the story, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Considering Szoboszlai is not in the photo, it's unclear whether he was present at the training with Salah or if he was tagged for another reason.

Let's recall that Szoboszlai and Salah officially secured their Premier League championship this weekend. Arne Slot's team clinched the title ahead of schedule, with four games remaining, by defeating Tottenham 5-1.

One of the goals in the match was scored by Mohamed Salah, who celebrated it in the iconic style of Roma legend Francesco Totti, taking a selfie with the fans in the background.

It's worth noting that this championship is Salah's second with Liverpool — they first claimed the English champions title in the 2019/20 season.