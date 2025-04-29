Scholes names six transfers Liverpool must make this summer
The championship celebration may soon turn into significant staffing work, as even though Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have extended their contracts with Liverpool, many players might leave. Paul Scholes already knows who they need to replace.
Details: The former Manchester United player identified a goalkeeper and a left-back as positions that need strengthening, as Caoimhin Kelleher and Trent Alexander-Arnold might leave.
Quote: "I think they need to improve the defense. Obviously, if Trent leaves, they might need cover for Conor Bradley. No matter how well Conor has played over the years, he is prone to injuries. They might also have a problem with the No. 2 goalkeeper if Kelleher leaves. I think they need a left-back, and although I believe Andy Robertson has been magnificent at Liverpool, there have been times this year when you thought it could be a weak spot.
I think Slot needs a midfielder. I know Ryan Gravenberch has been very good, but if he gets injured, they will need serious support. Also, I don't think Federico Chiesa will be playing next year, so I think they need at least two players in the forward positions, even though I believe they have the best strikers in the league," Scholes stated in an interview with TNT Sports.