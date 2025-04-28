Liverpool has officially become the champion of England for the twentieth time, allowing the "Scousers" to match the record held by Manchester United. Fans of the "Red Devils" are already surrendering in the battle against their arch-rivals.

Details: Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville admitted that Liverpool has surpassed his former team in significance, partly due to their greater number of European titles.

Quote: "Liverpool has more European cups, and today they equal Manchester United with 20 championship titles. Unfortunately, the debate is over. From today, Liverpool is the most successful English football club," Neville stated.

Reminder: It was previously announced when Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League trophy and when the celebration will take place.