Concerns emerge at Napoli over Antonio Conte’s management after back-to-back defeats

Is the coach’s job under threat?

Antonio Conte, who led Napoli to the Serie A title last season and continued with the club, is now facing growing questions about his performance.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there is increasing unease within Napoli regarding how Conte’s second season might unfold. The team suffered a 0–1 defeat to Torino in Serie A and a crushing 2–6 loss to PSV in the Champions League. As a result, the Neapolitans have dropped to third place in the Italian league table.

Napoli boast a strong squad with top-quality players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Scott McTominay, David Neres, Rasmus Højlund, and Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Yet, things simply aren’t clicking on the pitch.

The team currently sit third in Serie A with 15 points from seven matches — just one point behind the leaders.

Reminder: Following yesterday’s heavy 6–2 defeat to Dutch side PSV in the third round of the Champions League, Napoli head coach Antonio Conte commented on his team’s disastrous performance.