Como continues to make moves in the transfer market! Real Madrid player set for Serie A debut

The central defensive line has been reinforced with a player from Real Madrid.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social media platform X, 20-year-old Real Madrid centre-back Jacobo Ramone is set to become a Como player in the coming days.

Reports indicate that Como will pay €2.5 million plus additional bonuses for the young Spaniard, as well as 50% of any future transfer fee.

It’s also reported that Los Blancos will retain a buy-back clause.

Ramone is a product of the Madrid club’s academy, and this move marks the first major transfer of the 20-year-old defender’s career. Last season, Ramone made just six appearances for Real Madrid’s first team, but still managed to score a goal.

According to Transfermarkt, the player’s market value is estimated at €1 million, while his current contract with Real Madrid runs until 2028.

