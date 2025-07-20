RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news Vinicius contract on hold. Real Madrid postpone negotiations until 2026

Vinicius contract on hold. Real Madrid postpone negotiations until 2026

The Brazilian star's future at Santiago Bernabeu under question
Football news Today, 14:57
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Vinicius contract on hold. Real Madrid postpone negotiations until 2026 Photo: x.com/StonneEbode

Vinicius Junior’s inconsistent form and waves of criticism have forced Real Madrid’s management to reconsider his status as an untouchable. Against this backdrop, talks over a new contract have hit a dead end.

According to Diario AS, negotiations between the club and the player’s representatives have been on hold since February, and are not expected to resume until 2026.

Vinicius, whose current deal expires in less than two years, is demanding a salary increase from €15 million to €20 million per season—a figure that would make him the highest-paid player at the club, surpassing Kylian Mbappé. The Madrid board is not prepared to meet these terms, so the talks remain frozen.

Amid this uncertainty, rumors are swirling about potential interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. While Real Madrid previously considered Vinicius untouchable in the transfer market, the current situation may prompt the board to rethink that stance—especially given that selling the Brazilian would open up Mbappé’s preferred left wing position.

