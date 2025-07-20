Real Madrid have begun work on Konaté transfer this summer

After their disappointment at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Real Madrid's management has decided the team needs another central defender this summer. The club has already started working on what it considers a top-priority target.

Details: According to L'Équipe, Real Madrid have already contacted Liverpool to inquire about the conditions under which they would be willing to let Ibrahima Konaté leave this summer.

It is well known that Real Madrid have been monitoring Konaté for a long time and see him as a perfect fit for their squad.

Konaté's contract with Liverpool runs until the summer of 2026, and the player is not planning to extend the deal. If Real Madrid cannot reach an agreement this summer, they intend to sign Konaté as a free agent next year.

Reminder: Today, Liverpool finalized the transfer of Eintracht striker Hugo Ekitike.