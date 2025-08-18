RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Colo Colo Confirms Jorge Almirón’s Departure Amid Boardroom Struggles

Colo Colo Confirms Jorge Almirón’s Departure Amid Boardroom Struggles

Football news Today, 16:55
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Colo Colo Confirms Jorge Almirón’s Departure Amid Boardroom Struggles Colo Colo Confirms Jorge Almirón’s Departure Amid Boardroom Struggles

According to reports from Chilean outlets, Jorge Almirón will no longer continue as Colo Colo’s head coach. The confirmation came after a turbulent Monday in which internal disagreements delayed an official announcement. Aníbal Mosa stated that the Argentine manager’s exit is essentially agreed upon, though the board’s ratification was pushed back to Tuesday.

The absence of the Bloque Vial faction stalled the process, but Mosa emphasized that a preliminary agreement with Almirón is already in place. In the meantime, the club rescheduled training for the afternoon, with Daniel Morón overseeing operations as the team prepares for the next league fixture.

Club officials are determined to ensure an amicable farewell. Almirón is expected to attend training to address the players and formally say goodbye, closing a chapter in which he delivered competitive performances and memorable moments for the squad. The appointment of an interim staff is still pending, but the plan is to have a temporary solution in place immediately to focus on Friday’s match against Palestino.

The uncertainty at board level has slowed a decision that now appears inevitable. Mosa stressed the importance of acting quickly so the team does not lose valuable preparation time during a decisive week in the league campaign. The official confirmation is scheduled for Tuesday, yet all signs suggest that Almirón’s time at Colo Colo has already reached its end.

Related teams and leagues
Colo Colo Colo Colo Schedule Colo Colo News Colo Colo Transfers
Related Team News
Colo Colo and Universidad Católica Meet in 188th Chilean Classic With Continental Spots at Stake Football news 15 aug 2025, 22:00 Colo Colo and Universidad Católica Meet in 188th Chilean Classic With Continental Spots at Stake
Arturo Vidal in front of the Colo-Colo club bus Lifestyle 15 aug 2025, 06:57 Individual work. Arturo Vidal shares another gym training video
Arturo Vidal at Colo-Colo training at the Monumental Stadium Football news 14 aug 2025, 07:29 Getting ready for the next match. Arturo Vidal trains with Colo-Colo at home stadium
Arturo Vidal kicks the ball Lifestyle 13 aug 2025, 09:08 Arturo Vidal shares personal photo with friends after gym session
Arturo Vidal in the Chilean championship match for Colo-Colo Lifestyle 13 aug 2025, 06:31 Arturo Vidal shares personal photo from medical procedure
Arturo Vidal at the Chile national team training Lifestyle 12 aug 2025, 05:21 A true pro. Arturo Vidal works diligently in his individual training sessions
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores