Colo Colo Confirms Jorge Almirón’s Departure Amid Boardroom Struggles

According to reports from Chilean outlets, Jorge Almirón will no longer continue as Colo Colo’s head coach. The confirmation came after a turbulent Monday in which internal disagreements delayed an official announcement. Aníbal Mosa stated that the Argentine manager’s exit is essentially agreed upon, though the board’s ratification was pushed back to Tuesday.

The absence of the Bloque Vial faction stalled the process, but Mosa emphasized that a preliminary agreement with Almirón is already in place. In the meantime, the club rescheduled training for the afternoon, with Daniel Morón overseeing operations as the team prepares for the next league fixture.

Club officials are determined to ensure an amicable farewell. Almirón is expected to attend training to address the players and formally say goodbye, closing a chapter in which he delivered competitive performances and memorable moments for the squad. The appointment of an interim staff is still pending, but the plan is to have a temporary solution in place immediately to focus on Friday’s match against Palestino.

The uncertainty at board level has slowed a decision that now appears inevitable. Mosa stressed the importance of acting quickly so the team does not lose valuable preparation time during a decisive week in the league campaign. The official confirmation is scheduled for Tuesday, yet all signs suggest that Almirón’s time at Colo Colo has already reached its end.