Club from Cherkasy for the first time in history entered the UPL

In the playoff match for a place in the Ukrainian Premier League, FC LNZ from Cherkasy defeated Inhulets with a score of 2-1, securing the right to play in the top division.

The victory for the Cherkasy club came with goals from Anton Savin and an own goal by Andriy Korobenko. Artem Sitalo scored for the visitors.

LNZ, which stands for "Lebedynskyi Semonovyrobnyi Zavod" (Lebedyn Seed Factory), has reached the UPL for the first time in its history.

LNZ - Inhulets - 2:1 (2:0) - first leg - 1:1

Goals: Savin, 17 - 1:0, Korobenko, 30 (own goal) - 2:0, Sitalo, 51 - 2:1

LNZ: Samoilenko, Norenkov (Sinehub, 90+4), Muravskyi (Tarasenko, 54), Lopyrenok, Soldat, Tishchenko, Boyko, Kopyl (Shestakov, 54), Savin (Nekhtiy, 71), Khemelyuk, Halenko (Nych, 54).

Inhulets: Palamarchuk, Kovalev, Kozyrenko (Sitalo, 46), Kucherienko, Smoliakov, Kukharuk (Kravchuk, 46), Klymenko, Korobenko (Sidorenko, 79), Kozak (Odaruk, 81), Zaporozhets, Marusych (Rezepov, 75).