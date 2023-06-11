China is in an uproar over Messi's arrival

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi has arrived in Beijing for a friendly match against Australia.

In the Chinese media, the arrival of the world soccer star has caused a huge stir.

Hundreds of fans in T-shirts bearing Messi's surname crowded into the airport and the hotel where the Argentine team was staying for hours.

The Chinese were actively broadcasting live on social networks.

Interestingly, Messi came to China for the seventh time and the first time since 2017.