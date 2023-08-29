Chelsea want to sign Liverpool star striker

"Chelsea" is reportedly showing interest in the forward from "Liverpool" and the Uruguayan national team, Darwin Nunez, according to Football London.

According to the source, the London club might attempt to acquire the player before the end of the summer transfer window. However, buying the forward would be extremely difficult as Liverpool is not willing to sell him. Additionally, "Liverpool" might sell Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah to a club in Saudi Arabia in the near future. Therefore, for "Chelsea" to purchase the Uruguayan player, they would need to pay much more than 100 million euros.

Nunez, 24 years old, has been playing for "Liverpool" since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the English club from Portuguese club "Benfica." The transfer fee was 80 million euros. He has played a total of 45 matches for "Liverpool" in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2028.

Nunez has been playing for the Uruguayan national team since 2019. He has played a total of 16 matches for the Uruguayan national team, scoring three goals and receiving one yellow card.