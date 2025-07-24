Chelsea step up negotiations for Simons

RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons has become one of the hottest properties of the summer transfer window, attracting the attention of Europe's elite. Now, a clear front-runner has emerged in the race for the Dutch star.

Details: According to ESPN, Chelsea are now the closest to landing the player, having already made direct contact with Simons. The terms of his personal contract are still being finalized, but talks are ongoing. Simons has already made his choice in favor of the English club, as previously reported.

The Blues are determined to sign the Dutchman. However, RB Leipzig are holding out for over €60 million in order to recoup the €50 million spent on his buyout from PSG in January and make a profit on the resale.

Reminder: If the deal goes through, Simons will become Chelsea's eighth summer signing. In addition, the Londoners are actively negotiating with Ajax for 19-year-old defender Jorrel Hato.