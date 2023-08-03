RU RU
Chelsea reach deal for Spain goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton and the Spanish national team is set to move to London's Chelsea, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to the source, the deal between the "Blues" and the goalkeeper has been agreed upon for €23 million, with the possibility of increasing the amount by an additional €6 million through bonuses. In the near future, the Spanish goalkeeper will undergo a medical examination at Chelsea. If everything goes well, Sanchez will sign a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2029. After Sanchez's transfer, Chelsea will loan out 19-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.

It is worth noting that earlier, Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy left Chelsea and moved to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia for €18.5 million.

The 25-year-old Sanchez is a product of Brighton's academy. He has played a total of 90 matches for the English club in all competitions, conceding 102 goals. Additionally, he kept clean sheets in 29 matches. He also played on loan for Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale.

Sanchez has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2021. He has appeared in two matches for the Spanish national team, keeping clean sheets in both games.

As a reminder, in the previous season, Chelsea finished in 12th place in the English Premier League, failing to qualify for European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
