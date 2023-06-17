Chelsea reach deal for African winger

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, winger Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal will be transferring to Chelsea.

The source suggests that the management of the English club has decided to pay the full release clause amount for the player, which is €35 million. The African player is expected to sign a five-year contract with Chelsea in the near future.

In the current season, the 21-year-old Jackson has played 38 matches for Villarreal in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.