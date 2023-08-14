Chelsea offered €64m for Belgian talent

"Chelsea" continues its attempts to acquire midfielder Romeo Lavia from "Southampton" and the Belgian national team, as reported by The Telegraph.

According to the source, the London club has offered around 64 million euros for the player. This amount exceeds the demands of "The Saints," who previously valued the player at 58 million euros. "Chelsea" had to raise its offer due to the interest in the player from Liverpool. However, the Belgian player hopes to join Liverpool rather than Chelsea.

It's worth noting that "Chelsea" has practically won the battle against Liverpool for the Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from "Brighton."

19-year-old Lavia has been playing for "Southampton" since the summer of 2022. He joined the club from "Manchester City," and the transfer fee amounted to 12.3 million euros. In total, the midfielder has played 34 matches for "The Saints" in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Since 2023, Lavia has been playing for the Belgian national team. He has played one match for the Belgian national team, making his debut in a friendly match against the German national team (3-2).