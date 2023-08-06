Chelsea offer €30m for Crystal Palace talent

According to RMC Sport, Chelsea is showing interest in Crystal Palace's midfielder and France U21 international, Michael Olise.

As per the source, the London club is considering acquiring the player during the summer transfer window and has offered 30 million euros for his services. It is reported that Chelsea has already agreed on personal contract terms with the French player. Previously, it was also mentioned that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Olise.

The 21-year-old Olise has been playing for Crystal Palace since 2021 when he joined the London club from Reading for a transfer fee of 9.3 million euros. He has played a total of 71 matches for Crystal Palace in all competitions, scoring six goals, and providing 19 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Since 2022, Olise has been representing the France U21 national team. He has played seven matches for the French team, scoring one goal, and providing one assist, while also receiving one yellow card.

It is worth noting that Chelsea finished in 12th place in the English Premier League in the previous season.